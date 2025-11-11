Card Factory Announces Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Card Factory ( (GB:CARD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Card Factory plc announced the repurchase of 100,000 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 98.7965 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the company’s share capital structure and potentially influencing shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CARD) stock is a Buy with a £115.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Card Factory stock, see the GB:CARD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CARD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CARD is a Outperform.

Card Factory’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its overall score. While technical indicators suggest some short-term weakness, the company’s robust profitability and appealing dividend yield support a positive outlook.

Card Factory plc is the UK’s leading specialist retailer of greeting cards, gifts, and celebration essentials.

Average Trading Volume: 954,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £342.1M

