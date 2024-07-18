Carclo plc Optimistic Despite Revenue Dip

Carclo plc (GB:CAR) has released an update.

Carclo plc, a global leader in high-precision components, reported a slight drop in FY24 revenue to £132.7m compared to the previous year but saw an increase in underlying operating profit to £6.6m. The company has successfully implemented cost control and capital management strategies, leading to a reduction in net debt to £29.5m, and has made significant strides in sustainability, with its ‘Zelda’ project and a shift to renewable energy in the UK. Despite market challenges, the company is confident in its strategy for innovation and long-term growth.

