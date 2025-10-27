Carcetti Capital Files Pre-Feasibility Study for Hemlo Gold Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cub Energy ( (TSE:CART) ) is now available.

Carcetti Capital Corp. has filed a NI 43-101 pre-feasibility study for the Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario, Canada, which supports the company’s acquisition of the mine and outlines its potential for operational development, exploration, and value optimization. The study highlights Hemlo’s long-life producing status, significant exploration potential, and established infrastructure, positioning it as a cornerstone for Carcetti’s growth into a mid-tier Canadian gold producer. The financial highlights include an after-tax net present value of up to US$1.6 billion and an average annual gold production of 154,000 ounces over a 14-year mine life. Carcetti is committed to responsible mining practices and community engagement, aiming to generate long-term benefits for stakeholders.

Carcetti Capital Corp. is a Vancouver-based mining company focused on growth through the development of high-quality gold assets in safe jurisdictions. Upon closing of the Hemlo acquisition, expected in Q4 2025, the company will be renamed Hemlo Mining Corp. and will be led by an experienced management team and Board of Directors with a strong track record in Canadian gold mining.

