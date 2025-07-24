Carbon Streaming Resolves Disputes with Rimba Raya and MarVivo Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Carbon Streaming ( (TSE:NETZ) ) has issued an update.

Carbon Streaming Corporation has entered into settlement agreements to resolve disputes related to the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project and the MarVivo Blue Carbon Conservation Project. The settlements involve financial compensation and the cancellation of shares, effectively terminating legal proceedings and agreements with involved parties. These resolutions are expected to streamline Carbon Streaming’s operations and allow the company to focus on its ongoing legal pursuits and project developments.

More about Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates in the carbon credit industry, focusing on financing and developing carbon offset projects. The company primarily engages in projects that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote biodiversity conservation.

Average Trading Volume: 104,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

