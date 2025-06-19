Carbine Resources Limited Ceases Substantial Holding

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Carbine Resources Limited ( (AU:CRB) ).

Carbine Resources Limited announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in a particular entity. This change in substantial holding is due to a capital raise, resulting in a dilution of 35,982,897 ordinary voting securities. This development may impact the company’s influence in the entity and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s strategic positioning and future financial decisions.

More about Carbine Resources Limited

Current Market Cap: A$1.93M

