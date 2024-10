Captiva Verde Land (TSE:PWR) has released an update.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. has announced amendments to its share repurchase and option agreements, extending the completion dates and modifying the hold periods for Greenbriar Share transfers. Additionally, the company is conducting a private placement with the intent to raise up to C$3,000,000 by selling units consisting of common shares and warrants.

