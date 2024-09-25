Capricorn Metals Issues New Employee Incentives

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 390,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of performance rights on September 25, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The move signifies the company’s efforts to incentivize their workforce and could potentially influence the company’s financial dynamics.

