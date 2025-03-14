Capricorn Energy PLC Advances Gas Price Agreement in Egypt

Capricorn Energy PLC ( (GB:CNE) ) just unveiled an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC, in collaboration with Cheiron Energy, has reached an initial agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation to improve gas prices for their Western Desert concessions. This agreement, aimed at boosting investment and production, is pending approval from EGPC’s Main Board and the Egyptian Parliament.

Capricorn Energy PLC is a cash flow focused energy producer with a portfolio of onshore development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert. The company is also working towards establishing a producing position in the UK North Sea.

