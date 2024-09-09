Capricorn Energy Advances Share Buyback Effort

Capricorn Energy PLC (GB:CNE) has released an update.

Capricorn Energy PLC has actively engaged in repurchasing its shares, with the latest transaction involving the purchase of 6,493 ordinary shares through various trading venues at an average price of £224.90 per share. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 71,076,939, which also reflects the total voting rights. This move is part of an ongoing share buyback program that has cost the company £18,812,140 to date.

