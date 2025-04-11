Caprice Resources Ltd Appoints New Director

An update from Caprice Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CRS) ) is now available.

Caprice Resources Ltd has announced the appointment of Robert Waugh as a director, effective from April 8, 2025. The company has disclosed that Waugh currently holds no relevant interests in securities, either as a registered holder or through any contracts, indicating a clean slate as he joins the board.

More about Caprice Resources Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 23,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €14.61M

