Capitan Silver Unveils Promising High-Grade Silver Zone at Cruz de Plata

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Capitan Silver ( (TSE:CAPT) ) is now available.

Capitan Silver Corp. has reported promising assay results from its Phase One drill program at the Cruz de Plata project, revealing a new high-grade silver zone at the Jesus Maria Silver Trend. The drilling has confirmed significant mineralization, with notable intersections such as 1,767 g/t silver equivalent over 1.5 meters. This discovery suggests the potential for a large, high-grade mineralized system, enhancing Capitan’s positioning in the mining sector and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CAPT) stock is a Buy with a C$2.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capitan Silver stock, see the TSE:CAPT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CAPT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CAPT is a Neutral.

Capitan Mining’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges due to zero revenue and negative cash flows, outweighed by relatively strong technical indicators and promising corporate events involving strategic exploration and financing initiatives. However, the lack of profitability as indicated by the negative P/E ratio and absence of dividend yield is a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CAPT stock, click here.

More about Capitan Silver

Capitan Silver Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver and gold projects. The company is primarily engaged in the Cruz de Plata silver-gold project located in Durango, Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 139,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$175.9M

For detailed information about CAPT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue