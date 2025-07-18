Capitan Silver Secures C$6.6M Through Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Capitan Mining ( (TSE:CAPT) ) is now available.

Capitan Silver Corp. successfully raised C$6.6 million through the early exercise of 13,250,000 outstanding warrants at a strike price of C$0.50. This move leaves the company fully funded for 2025 and indicates strong confidence from its top shareholders, who accounted for over 78% of the exercised warrants. The exercise was triggered by strategic developments, including a signed Letter of Intent to acquire a strategic land package for the Cruz de Plata Silver-Gold Project and a significant increase in the company’s share price. This financial boost strengthens Capitan’s position in the precious metals exploration industry and supports its ongoing projects in Mexico.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:CAPT is a Neutral.

Capitan Mining’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges due to zero revenue and negative cash flows, outweighed by relatively strong technical indicators and promising corporate events involving strategic exploration and financing initiatives. However, the lack of profitability as indicated by the negative P/E ratio and absence of dividend yield is a concern.

More about Capitan Mining

Capitan Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its Cruz de Plata silver-gold project located in Durango, Mexico. The company is led by a management team with a history of successfully advancing and developing precious-metal operations in Mexico over the past 16 years.

Average Trading Volume: 84,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$102.8M

