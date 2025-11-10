CapitaLand India Trust Issues New Units for Base Fee Payment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Capitaland India Trust ( (SG:CY6U) ) has shared an announcement.

CapitaLand India Trust, managed by CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., has issued 1,800,509 new units to its Trustee-Manager as part of the payment for its Base Fee for the third quarter of 2025. This issuance, based on the volume weighted average traded unit price on the Singapore Exchange, reflects the company’s adherence to its Trust Deed and impacts the total number of units in circulation, now totaling 1,355,589,005.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:CY6U) stock is a Buy with a S$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capitaland India Trust stock, see the SG:CY6U Stock Forecast page.

More about Capitaland India Trust

YTD Price Performance: 22.63%

Average Trading Volume: 2,285,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.67B

