CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Reports Stable Income and Strategic Acquisitions for 1H 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CapitaLand Investment Limited ( (SG:9CI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT reported a stable distributable income of S$331.1 million for the first half of 2025, with a distribution per unit of 7.477 Singapore cents. The REIT maintained a healthy portfolio occupancy of 91.8% and achieved a positive rental reversion of 9.5% on renewed leases. The company completed accretive acquisitions worth S$878.0 million and a redevelopment project in Singapore, enhancing its portfolio quality and long-term returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:9CI) stock is a Buy with a S$3.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CapitaLand Investment Limited stock, see the SG:9CI Stock Forecast page.

More about CapitaLand Investment Limited

CapitaLand Investment Limited operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of properties. Its primary services include property investment and management, with a market focus on regions such as Singapore, Australia, the US, and the UK/Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 8,027,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$14.13B

Learn more about 9CI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue