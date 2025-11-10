Capital Realm Financial Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ).
Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited has announced the list of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board comprises non-executive directors, executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, with various members serving on the company’s four key committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Risk Management. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0204) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Investment Development Limited stock, see the HK:0204 Stock Forecast page.
More about China Investment Development Limited
Average Trading Volume: 932,295
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$126.6M
For an in-depth examination of 0204 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.