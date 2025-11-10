Capital Realm Financial Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ).

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited has announced the list of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board comprises non-executive directors, executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, with various members serving on the company’s four key committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Risk Management. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0204) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Investment Development Limited stock, see the HK:0204 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Investment Development Limited

Average Trading Volume: 932,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$126.6M

For an in-depth examination of 0204 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue