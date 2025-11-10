Capital Realm Financial Appoints New Joint Chairman Amid Compliance Challenge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ).

Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Zhang Zixing as a Non-executive Director and Joint Chairman, effective November 10, 2025. Mr. Zhang brings over 13 years of experience in business and brand management, with a strong background in corporate strategic investment planning and business incubation. Despite his appointment, the company faces non-compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, as the board now lacks the required number of independent non-executive directors. The company is actively seeking a suitable candidate to fill this vacancy within three months to ensure compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 932,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$126.6M

