Capital Realm Financial Appoints New Joint Chairman Amid Compliance Challenge

The latest update is out from China Investment Development Limited ( (HK:0204) ).
Capital Realm Financial Holdings Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Zhang Zixing as a Non-executive Director and Joint Chairman, effective November 10, 2025. Mr. Zhang brings over 13 years of experience in business and brand management, with a strong background in corporate strategic investment planning and business incubation. Despite his appointment, the company faces non-compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, as the board now lacks the required number of independent non-executive directors. The company is actively seeking a suitable candidate to fill this vacancy within three months to ensure compliance.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0204) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Investment Development Limited stock, see the HK:0204 Stock Forecast page.
More about China Investment Development Limited
Average Trading Volume: 932,295
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$126.6M
