Capital Metals Strengthens Board with Strategic Appointments

Capital Metals plc ( (GB:CMET) ) has shared an announcement.

Capital Metals PLC has appointed Aravinda De Silva and Savanth Sebastian as Non-Executive Directors to its board, enhancing its leadership as it progresses towards developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka. These appointments are strategic, leveraging De Silva’s business acumen and Sebastian’s financial expertise to solidify Ambeon’s investment in the company and advance the project’s development, which promises to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region.

More about Capital Metals plc

Capital Metals PLC is a UK-based company listed on the London Stock Exchange, focusing on the development of the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka. This project involves the extraction of industrial minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet, and is recognized as one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally. The company is committed to modern mining practices and aims to bring significant economic benefits to Sri Lanka, including job creation and government revenue.

Average Trading Volume: 384,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £13.33M

For a thorough assessment of CMET stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

