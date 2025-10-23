Capital Industrial Financial Services Group to Approve Key Procurement Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited ( (HK:0730) ) has provided an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has announced a special general meeting to approve two major procurement agreements with Shougang Group Co., Ltd. The first agreement involves the supply of EMC products to Shougang, while the second pertains to the purchase of steel products from Shougang. The resolutions, if approved, will authorize the company directors to execute necessary documents and actions related to these agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 1,094,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$474.5M

