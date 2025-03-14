Capita plc Executive Share Transaction Announcement

The latest announcement is out from Capita plc ( (GB:CPI) ).

Capita plc announced a transaction involving Claire Denton, the Chief General Counsel and Company Secretary, who exercised restricted share awards under the Capita Executive Plan 2021. The transaction included the sale of shares to cover tax and insurance liabilities, with the remaining shares retained. This move reflects internal financial management strategies and may influence stakeholder perceptions regarding executive compensation and shareholding practices.

More about Capita plc

Capita plc is a prominent company in the professional services industry, providing a range of services including business process outsourcing, consultancy, and digital solutions. The company focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience for its clients across various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -3.14%

Average Trading Volume: 5,973,646

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £227.6M

