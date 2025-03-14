Capita plc Director Increases Shareholding

Capita plc ( (GB:CPI) ) has issued an announcement.

Capita plc announced that Nneka Abulokwe, an Independent Non-Executive Director, purchased 71,896 ordinary shares of the company, representing 0.009% of its issued share capital. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects and aligns with regulatory requirements for market transparency.

More about Capita plc

Capita plc is a prominent company operating in the professional services sector, providing a wide range of services including business process outsourcing, IT services, and consulting. The company primarily focuses on delivering innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency for businesses across various industries.

YTD Price Performance: -3.14%

Average Trading Volume: 5,973,646

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £227.6M

