Capita plc Announces Executive Share Transaction

Capita plc ( (GB:CPI) ) has issued an update.

Capita plc has announced a transaction involving its Chief People Officer, Scott Hill, who exercised restricted share awards under the Capita Executive Plan 2021. The transaction involved the acquisition of 152,901 ordinary shares at no cost, the sale of 72,008 shares at £0.1360 to cover tax liabilities, and the retention of 80,893 shares. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align executive compensation with performance and shareholder interests, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market confidence.

More about Capita plc

Capita plc is a prominent player in the professional services industry, offering a wide range of business process outsourcing and professional services to both public and private sector clients. The company is focused on delivering innovative solutions and improving operational efficiencies for its clients across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -3.14%

Average Trading Volume: 5,973,646

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £227.6M

