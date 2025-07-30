Capinfo Co., Ltd. Announces Share Transfer to Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Capinfo Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1075) ) is now available.

Capinfo Co., Ltd. has announced a voluntary transfer of state-owned domestic shares by its controlling shareholder, BSAM, to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Data Group Company Limited. This transfer involves 139,982,885 domestic shares, representing 48.3% of the company’s issued share capital, and is expected to have no significant impact on the company’s business operations or financial position. BSAM will remain the controlling shareholder after the transfer, which is subject to the completion of share transfer procedures.

Capinfo Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology and data management industry. The company focuses on providing data solutions and services, primarily catering to state-owned enterprises and government bodies.

Average Trading Volume: 71,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$704.2M

