capAI plc Expands US Operations with California Registration

The latest update is out from Dukemount Capital ( (GB:CPAI) ).

capAI plc has announced that its US subsidiary, capMedia Inc, has received an Employer Identification Number and business registration approval in California. This milestone enables capMedia to begin its commercial operations in the state, aligning with capAI’s strategy to expand its AI-driven media innovation efforts and collaborate with strategic partner R42 Group LLC within the Silicon Valley innovation ecosystem.

More about Dukemount Capital

capAI plc operates in the AI-driven media innovation industry, focusing on developing platforms like Author42. The company is expanding its presence in the US, particularly in California, to leverage the Silicon Valley ecosystem.

Average Trading Volume: 124,646,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.07M

