CapAI plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

CapAI plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CPAI, has announced its total voting rights as of April 30, 2025. The company’s issued share capital consists of 3,231,830,636 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

YTD Price Performance: 1216.67%

Average Trading Volume: 258,671,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £12.77M

