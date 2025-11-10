CAP-XX Chairman Increases Stake with Major Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CAP-XX Ltd ( (GB:CPX) ) has issued an announcement.

CAP-XX Limited announced that Dr. Graham Cooley, the Non-Executive Chairman, has purchased 24,000,000 ordinary shares, increasing his stake to approximately 10.41% of the company’s issued share capital. This move signifies confidence in the company’s future prospects and may influence investor sentiment positively, potentially impacting CAP-XX’s market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CPX) stock is a Hold with a £0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CAP-XX Ltd stock, see the GB:CPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CPX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by weak financial performance and challenging valuation conditions, offset by positive technical analysis. The company’s strategic partnerships and expanding market presence are promising, yet financial challenges persist, making the stock moderately attractive.

More about CAP-XX Ltd

CAP-XX Limited is a leader in the design and manufacture of supercapacitors and energy management systems, catering to both portable and larger applications such as automotive and renewable energy sectors. Their products are known for high-power density and energy storage capacity, essential for consumer and industrial electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 44,918,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £16.21M

