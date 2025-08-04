Canyon Resources Advances Minim Martap Project with Key Funding Milestone

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Canyon Resources Limited ( (AU:CAY) ) is now available.

Canyon Resources Limited has successfully completed the first drawdown of US$26 million from its US$140 million credit facility with AFG Bank Cameroon, marking a significant step in the development of its Minim Martap Bauxite Project. This funding will be used to purchase rolling stock and advance infrastructure work, positioning the company to commence production in early 2026. The company is on track to release an updated Definitive Feasibility Study in August, and this progress underscores its strategic objective to become a reliable supplier in the growing bauxite market.

More about Canyon Resources Limited

Canyon Resources Limited is a leading bauxite developer focused on the international market, with its flagship project, the Minim Martap Bauxite Project, located in Cameroon. The company is committed to becoming a key supplier of high-quality bauxite ore.

Average Trading Volume: 627,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$464M

