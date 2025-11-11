Canuc Resources to Conduct Seismic Survey on East Sudbury Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Canuc Resources ( (TSE:CDA) ) has issued an announcement.

Canuc Resources Corporation announced that Natural Resources Canada has commissioned a seismic survey for early 2026 on the McLaren Lake Fault Zone, part of Canuc’s East Sudbury Project. The survey aims to improve understanding of mineral systems and evaluate fiber-optic technology for subsurface imaging, potentially enhancing Canuc’s exploration efforts and positioning in the critical minerals sector.

More about Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation is a junior resource company focused on developing its 100% interest in the East Sudbury Project, which is located near the Sudbury Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada. The company is involved in exploring critical and precious metal mineralization, particularly targeting IOCG deposits. Canuc also owns the San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Mexico and generates cash flow from natural gas production at its MidTex Energy Project in Texas, USA.

