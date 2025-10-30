Cantor Equity Partners Merges with Securitize in New Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. Class A ( (CEPT) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (CEPT) entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Securitize, Inc., Securitize Holdings, Inc., and other entities, resulting in CEPT and Securitize becoming wholly-owned subsidiaries of Pubco, which will become a publicly traded company. The agreement includes several mergers and transactions, with conditions such as shareholder approvals and stock exchange listings. The transactions aim to consolidate operations under Pubco, with implications for shareholders and market positioning, including potential earn-out shares based on stock performance.

More about Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 294,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $367.9M

