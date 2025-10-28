Cantor Equity Partners and Securitize Announce Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. Class A ( (CEPT) ).

On October 27, 2025, Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. and Securitize, Inc. announced a business combination agreement, which will result in Securitize becoming a publicly listed company valued at $1.25 billion. This transaction will make Securitize the first public company focused on tokenization infrastructure, with plans to tokenize its own equity to demonstrate the potential of onchain public company processes. The merger, expected to close in the first half of 2026, will see Securitize’s existing equity holders rolling their interests into the new entity, Securitize Corp., which will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ‘SECZ’. The transaction includes a $225 million PIPE financing and aims to position Securitize to capitalize on a $19 trillion market opportunity in tokenization.

More about Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. Class A

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (CEPT) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, a global financial services and real estate services holding company. CEPT is focused on mergers and acquisitions, while Cantor Fitzgerald provides a wide range of financial services including investment banking, asset management, and digital assets. Securitize, Inc. is a leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets, partnering with major financial institutions like BlackRock and Morgan Stanley, and operates a comprehensive, SEC-registered infrastructure for tokenized securities.

Average Trading Volume: 228,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $367.9M

For detailed information about CEPT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue