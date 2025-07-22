Cantex Expands Private Placement to $5 Million Amid Increased Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cantex Mine Development ( (TSE:CD) ) just unveiled an update.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. has announced an increase in its private placement to $5 million due to heightened interest, with Crescat Capital raising its investment to $800,000. The funds will support Cantex’s summer drill program at North Rackla, focusing on expanding mineralization at its zinc-lead-silver-germanium project and exploring new targets at its copper project.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CD is a Neutral.

Cantex Mine Development’s overall score of 46 reflects substantial financial difficulties, with no revenue and negative valuation metrics. However, the stock shows some technical strength and potential future growth due to promising corporate events, such as significant germanium findings and exploration plans. These may bolster long-term prospects despite current struggles.

More about Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. is a mining company focused on its 100% owned North Rackla Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company specializes in high-grade massive sulphide mineralization, including silver, lead, zinc, and germanium. Led by Dr. Charles Fipke, Cantex is known for its extensive drilling efforts to define mineralization over significant strike lengths and depths.

Average Trading Volume: 65,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$22.26M

