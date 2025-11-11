CanSino Biologics to Revamp Governance and Appoint New Directors at 2025 EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H ( (HK:6185) ) just unveiled an update.

CanSino Biologics Inc. has announced its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting, where significant amendments to corporate governance policies and the company’s Articles of Association will be discussed. The meeting will also address the appointment of new independent non-executive directors and the utilization of reserves to offset losses, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its governance framework and financial stability.

More about CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company based in China, focusing on the development and production of vaccines. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily targeting infectious diseases with innovative vaccine solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,504,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.36B

