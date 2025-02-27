Canopy Growth Expands Tweed Brand into German Medical Cannabis Market

Canopy Growth ( (TSE:WEED) ) has provided an update.

Canopy Growth has launched its Tweed brand in the German medical cannabis market, introducing four new strains through a partnership with Portuguese cultivator Gro-Vida. This expansion, which includes the earlier introduction of the Glitter Bomb strain via Cansativa, aims to meet the increasing demand for high-THC genetics among German medical patients, enhancing Canopy Growth’s presence in the European market.

More about Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation is a world-leading cannabis company focused on improving lives through cannabis. Originating in Canada, the company operates in both adult-use and medical cannabis markets globally.

