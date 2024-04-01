Canopy Growth Endorsed for U.S. Market Expansion

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has released an update.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has endorsed Canopy Growth’s initiative to create a novel class of exchangeable shares, aimed at advancing the company’s strategic entry into the U.S. cannabis market. Canopy Growth shareholders are advised to vote in favor of the amendment proposal before the April 10 deadline to facilitate the acquisition and integration of U.S. cannabis investments under the umbrella of Canopy USA. This move is expected to enhance Canopy Growth’s position in the U.S. market by enabling acquisitions of multiple cannabis entities.

