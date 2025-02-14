Cannabotech Appoints New CFO to Enhance Financial Strategy

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Cannabotech ( (IL:CNTC) ) just unveiled an update.

Cannabotech has announced the appointment of Asaf Yarkoni as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 13, 2025. Asaf Yarkoni brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as CFO in several companies across different sectors. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen Cannabotech’s financial management and support its growth objectives in the competitive market landscape.

More about Cannabotech

YTD Price Performance: -34.16%

Average Trading Volume: 10,153

Learn more about CNTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.