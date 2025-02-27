Cannabist Company Extends Senior Secured Notes Maturity to 2028

Cannabist Company Holdings ( (TSE:CBST) ) just unveiled an update.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. announced an agreement to extend the maturity date of its senior secured notes to December 2028, with options to extend through 2029. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and financial structure, providing it with the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and operational improvements. The transaction, which involves exchanging existing notes for new ones with extended maturity dates, is subject to court approval and reflects the company’s proactive approach to managing its financial obligations and strengthening its market position.

More about Cannabist Company Holdings

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. is a prominent player in the U.S. cannabis industry, known for its expertise in cultivation, manufacturing, and retailing of cannabis products.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 943,160

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $158.8M

