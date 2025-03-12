Cann Group Limited Lodges Cleansing Prospectus for Convertible Securities

Cann Group Ltd. ( (AU:CAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Cann Group Limited has lodged a cleansing prospectus with ASIC and ASX for the issuance of convertible notes, options, and placement shares, following a recent drawdown of convertible securities. The primary aim is to remove on-sale restrictions related to the proposed securities issuance, potentially impacting the company’s financial flexibility and market operations.

Cann Group Limited is a company focused on enhancing patients’ lives by developing, producing, and supplying innovative cannabis medicines. With research facilities and corporate headquarters in Melbourne, the company operates a large-scale cultivation and GMP manufacturing facility near Mildura, Victoria. Cann Group offers a range of dried flower and oil products, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and extracts to customers in Australia and globally. It also owns Satipharm and its patent-protected capsule technology.

