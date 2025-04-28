CaNickel Mining to Voluntarily Delist from TSX Venture Exchange

Canickel Mining ( (TSE:CML) ) has provided an update.

CaNickel Mining Limited has announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the TSX Venture Exchange, a decision driven by minimal trading activity and the desire to reduce corporate overhead costs. The delisting is contingent upon shareholder approval and final approval from the TSXV, and the company will continue to fulfill its reporting obligations in Canada.

More about Canickel Mining

CaNickel Mining Limited is a Canadian junior mining company that owns the Bucko Lake Mine near Wabowden, Manitoba. The mine is currently on care and maintenance, having produced 6.9 million pounds of nickel from 2009 to 2012 before being halted due to low nickel prices.

YTD Price Performance: 180.0%

Average Trading Volume: 6,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.63M

