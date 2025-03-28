Canary Gold Corp. Advances Exploration at Madeira River Project

Canary Gold Corp. ( (TSE:BRAZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Canary Gold Corp. has announced significant progress in its exploration activities at the Madeira River Gold Project in Rondônia, Brazil. The company is set to begin initial drill testing on selected targets, having identified and sampled the rare ‘Mocururu’ horizon within its tenements. This discovery strengthens confidence in the potential for gold deposits beneath shallow cover, enhancing Canary Gold’s exploration strategy. The company has also completed a comprehensive review of known gold occurrences and is reprocessing geophysical data to refine its exploration and drilling plans. These developments could potentially bolster Canary Gold’s positioning within the gold mining sector, offering promising implications for stakeholders.

Canary Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and extraction. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing gold mineralization prospects, with a significant emphasis on the Madeira River Gold Project in Rondônia, Brazil.

