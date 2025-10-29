Canara HSBC Life Insurance Publishes Unaudited Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ( (IN:CANHLIFE) ) has provided an announcement.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending on September 30, 2025. The results were published in major newspapers, Mint and Hindustan, and are also available on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and timely disclosure of financial performance to stakeholders.

More about Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited operates in the insurance industry, primarily offering life insurance products and services. The company is focused on providing financial security and investment opportunities to its customers, leveraging its strategic market positioning in India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,458,153

