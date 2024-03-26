CanAlaska Strikes Major Uranium Project Deal

CanAlaska Uranium (TSE:CVV) has released an update.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has finalized an agreement with Bayridge Resources Corp., enabling Bayridge to secure up to an 80% stake in CanAlaska’s Waterbury East and Constellation uranium projects by committing to a $10 million exploration expenditure. These projects are strategically located near existing infrastructure in Saskatchewan’s prolific Athabasca Basin, proximal to major mines. The deal stages Bayridge’s interest acquisition through cash, share issuance, and exploration work.

