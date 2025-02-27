Canadian Utilities Reports Increased 2024 Earnings and Advances Key Projects

Canadian Utilities A ( (TSE:CU) ) has provided an announcement.

Canadian Utilities Limited reported an increase in adjusted earnings for 2024, reaching $647 million, up from $596 million in 2023. However, earnings attributable to equity owners under IFRS were lower at $480 million compared to $707 million the previous year. Recent developments include the approval of ATCO Gas Australia’s Access Agreement, which sets new pricing and a higher return on equity for the next five years, and progress on major infrastructure projects in Canada, such as the Yellowhead Mainline Project and the Central East Transfer Out Project, which aim to enhance natural gas and electricity transmission capabilities.

Canadian Utilities Limited operates in the utilities industry, providing essential services such as electricity and natural gas distribution. The company is involved in significant infrastructure projects and has a market focus on regulated utilities, primarily in Canada and Australia.

