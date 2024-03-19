Canadian North Resources Celebrates Resource Surge

Canadian North Resources, Inc. (TSE:CNRI) has released an update.

Canadian North Resources Inc. has reported a significant boost in its estimated mineral resources at the Ferguson Lake Project, revealing a 172% increase in Indicated Mineral Resources which now stand at 66.1 million tonnes. This upgrade includes substantial quantities of copper, nickel, cobalt, palladium, and platinum, with a notable proportion of these resources being accessible via open pit mining. The company views this as a solid foundation for potential mine development and plans to continue resource expansion and further metallurgical testing.

