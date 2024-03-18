Canadian Banc Corp Declares Monthly Dividends

Canadian Banc Corp Class A (TSE:BK) has released an update.

Canadian Banc Corp has announced its monthly dividend distribution, setting $0.12913 per Class A share and $0.06667 per Preferred share, payable on April 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024. The dividends reflect a stable yield of 15% for Class A shares based on recent market prices, and a variable rate for Preferred shares tied to the prime rate. The company’s investment strategy includes a portfolio of major Canadian banks and a covered call writing program to boost returns.

For further insights into TSE:BK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.