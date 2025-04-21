Canadian Banc Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend for Class A and Preferred Shares

Canadian Banc Corp Class A ( (TSE:BK) ) just unveiled an update.

Canadian Banc Corp. has announced its monthly dividend distribution for Class A and Preferred shares, with Class A shareholders receiving $0.13738 per share and Preferred shareholders receiving $0.05375 per share, payable on May 9, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing stable returns to its shareholders, maintaining a 15% yield for Class A shares based on the volume-weighted average market price and a variable rate for Preferred shares.

More about Canadian Banc Corp Class A

Canadian Banc Corp. operates within the financial industry, focusing on investments in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian banks, including Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada. The company aims to generate returns through dividend income and a selective covered call writing program.

YTD Price Performance: 4.07%

Average Trading Volume: 113

See more data about BK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue