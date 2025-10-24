Canada’s Housing Prices Dip: Unexpected Decline Shocks Market

Canada’s New Housing Price Index (NHPI) showed a month-over-month decline of 0.2% in the latest release, improving from the previous month’s decrease of 0.3%. This marks a slight upward movement in the housing market, although prices remain in negative territory.

The actual NHPI result of -0.2% fell short of analyst expectations, which had anticipated a 0.2% increase. This unexpected decline may weigh on real estate and construction stocks, as it suggests continued pressure on housing prices. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors reassess housing demand dynamics.

