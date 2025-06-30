Canada One Secures 5-Year Drilling Permit for Copper Dome Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Canada One Mining ( (TSE:CONE) ).

Canada One Mining Corp. has received a 5-year exploration drilling permit for its Copper Dome Project in British Columbia, marking a significant milestone in the company’s operations. This permit allows the company to advance its exploration efforts, particularly in the newly identified Boundary Zone, which is strategically located near Hudbay Mineral’s Copper Mountain Mine. The project is positioned within a prolific mining belt, and past exploration has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper and other valuable minerals, enhancing the company’s potential to meet global demand for critical metals.

More about Canada One Mining

Canada One is a resource exploration company operating in Canada, focusing on creating growth and generating value through the exploration, discovery, and development of critical metals. The company’s flagship project is the Copper Dome Project, located near the Copper Mountain Mine in a well-established mining district.

Average Trading Volume: 53,544

Current Market Cap: C$1.14M

