Canada Nickel Company Inc. has announced promising assay results from its Reid property exploration, with a standout drill hole yielding up to 0.51% nickel content. The results indicate significant potential for the Timmins Nickel District, as the company expects to declare an initial resource estimate for Reid by the fourth quarter of 2024.

