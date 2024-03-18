Canada Jetlines Boosts Fleet for Leisure Travel Expansion

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd (TSE:CJET) has released an update.

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd., a prominent Canadian leisure airline, has taken delivery of a new Airbus A320-200 from Aviation Capital Group, marking a milestone in their expansion plans with a total of six aircraft expected by Q2 2024. The addition strengthens the airline’s competitive edge by enhancing its charter and leisure destination services. The partnership with ACG is set to support the airline’s goal to offer a wider range of travel and vacation options to Canadians.

