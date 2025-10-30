Canaccord Genuity to Announce Q2 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Canaccord Genuity ( (TSE:CF) ) has provided an update.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. announced it will release its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on November 13, 2025, after the Canadian markets close. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for November 14, 2025. This announcement is significant for investors and stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the financial services industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CF is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 58 reflects significant financial performance challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow. However, positive technical indicators and some optimism from the earnings call provide a balanced outlook. Valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio are partially offset by a reasonable dividend yield.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is a leading independent full-service financial services firm operating in wealth management and capital markets. Established in 1950, the company offers comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services, and investment banking services, with offices in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man, and Australia. It is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol CF.

Average Trading Volume: 131,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.19B

