Canaan Inc. Adopts Cryptocurrency Holding Policy with Focus on Bitcoin

Canaan ( (CAN) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Canaan Inc. announced the adoption of a Cryptocurrency Holding Policy, designating bitcoin as its primary long-term reserve asset. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and align it with the digital asset economy, while providing flexibility for operational needs. The policy reflects Canaan’s commitment to maintaining a disciplined approach to cryptocurrency holdings, with a focus on supporting liquidity and risk management. As of June 30, 2025, Canaan’s bitcoin reserves stood at 1,484 bitcoins.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAN) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including negative profit margins and cash flow issues, which weigh heavily on the assessment. However, the earnings call provided some optimism with strong revenue growth and product performance, partially offsetting the negative financial outlook. Technical indicators show mixed signals, and the valuation remains unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio.

More about Canaan

Canaan Inc., established in 2013 and listed on NASDAQ, is a technology company specializing in ASIC high-performance computing chip design, research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. The company is known for its pioneering work in the development of ASIC technology for bitcoin mining, having introduced the first ASIC-based mining machines under the Avalon brand.

Average Trading Volume: 41,259,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $225.4M

